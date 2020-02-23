Governor Kay Ivey, other officials confirm Alabama will no longer quarantine Americans exposed to coronavirus in Anniston, Al

ANNISTON, Al (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, and two other officials say they’ve had conversations with President Trump, who told them that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plan to quarantine American passengers of the Diamond Princess who tested positive for the coronavirus, in a FEMA center in Anniston will no longer happen.







On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made an announcement that cruise ship members aboard the Diamond Princess who test positive for Coronavirus will be sent to the Anniston FEMA Center.

Since the announcement, the city of Anniston and Calhoun County held a news conference and Sunday, Governor Kay Ivey released a statement regarding the use of the center.

Her statement follows.