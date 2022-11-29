COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Health and Wellness Summit on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, located at 801 Front Ave.

The event will include lunch and cover various health topics, the state of wellness in the Columbus area and updates from local healthcare leaders. Presentations will be given by the Mayor’s Health Commission, Mercer School of Medicine and New Horizons Behavioral Health. This event will feature the CEOs from Piedmont Columbus Regional, St. Francis – Emory Healthcare and Hughston Clinic.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The presenting sponsors of this event are Hall Booth Smith, P.C., Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare.