Columbus, Ga – The third week in November is finally here, and around this time families around the nation will finally gather around for a Thanksgiving meal. It can be tempting to go around for second or even third round of food. Health experts say take your time deciding if you want a second meal. Morgan Scheu, a neo natal and pediatric registered dietician at Piedmont Regional, says take your time deciding on your next round.



“It takes a couple minutes for our body, or to have our stomach talk to our brains to take a couple minutes before you finish that plate. Or take a couple minutes before you get up for seconds. Just listen to your body queues that you’re full. You don’t need to keep eating. Leftovers are there tomorrow and I promise you they’re just as good,” said Scheu.



It’s also important to look at what goes on your plate. It a good way to determine a healthy holiday plate is take a look at color of your food choices.



“We want to fill our plate with color. I recommend at least half of your plate with fruits and vegetables. They’re going to provide a lot more fiber, so you’re going to feel full sooner. And it’s also going to provide more nutrient value and a lower calorie,” said Scheu.



One common strategy is just hold back from eating regularly throughout the day, so that way you can fill up on Thanksgiving food. According to health experts that plan can backfire.



“Make sure that you eat at regular times, scheduled times, at what your body normally eats. So that you don’t overeat or eat too fast by the time you normally eat,” said Scheu.



Overall it’s important to enjoy your time with good food, and good company. Just remember to try a little bit of everything and be careful to not overeat.



“You don’t need to overeat on anything. Just savor it, take your time. Enjoy different spices seasonings and spices. Enjoy each bite for what it is,” said Scheu.