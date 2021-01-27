Health officials to host free, virtual conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local health organizations are coming together today to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Joyce Kim from Mercy Med of Columbus, Peter Huwe, Ph.D of Mercer School of Medicine, and members from Georgia Department of Public Health, are hosting a free and virtual COVID-19 community-wide zoom call.

Health leaders say they hope to answer questions about the vaccines safety, side effects, the benefits of taking the vaccine, and what you can expect if you choose to do so.

“I think our main objective is to provide some encouragement, some peace of mind, some facts about what’s in the vaccine. I think at the end of the day, once the vaccine comes readily available, that there’s not too much fear around it and there’s not much hesitation to take the vaccine when it’s your turn to get it,” says Billy Hollbrook, Chief Development Officer of Mercy Med.

The Zoom call is today at 2:00 P.M. and the link to join can be found here.

The conversation will be recorded and posted to social media following the virtual event this afternoon.