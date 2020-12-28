 

Health Watch: Can you be a ‘casual’ smoker without being addicted?

Health

by: Elise Preston

Posted: / Updated:

AAP releases new findings on antibiotics

The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with a new policy statement on antibiotics. the organization says stewardship programs are effective at cutting down unnecessary prescriptions and adds that about half of the prescriptions for antibiotics given to children outside of hospitals are considered inappropriate.

Role of thymus in healthy pregnancies

New research highlights the importance of a small gland in ensuring healthy pregnancies. The study in the journal Nature finds the organ — called the thymus — plays a significant role in preventing miscarriage and diabetes in pregnant women.

Is there a such thing as a ‘casual’ smoker?

And even people who consider themselves to be casual cigarette smokers may be addicted. Researchers at Penn State found that many people who smoke just one to four cigarettes per day or fewer — meet the criteria for nicotine addiction and should be considered for treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 63° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 64° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 52°

Thursday

71° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 71° 64°

Friday

67° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 77% 67° 43°

Saturday

61° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 38°

Sunday

56° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 56° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
62°

62°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
60°

58°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories