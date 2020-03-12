HEALTH WATCH: Device functions as heart for Columbus man with congestive heart failure

A Columbus man was told he was dying of congestive heart failure. His options, he thought, had dried up. Until he learned of a device that can do the work his heart cannot. It’s called LVAD or Left Ventricular Assist device.



Jamar Robinson or Coach Jay as he’s called by the people who love him was living the life of a healthy and happy young man. He was a youth athletics coach and was known to pick up a bat himself. In 2018 life threw him a curve ball. His problem began with headaches and progressed to weight gain due to fluid and shortness of breath.



“I couldn’t sleep on my back at night, feet were swelling. Shortness of breath, and I was picking up a lot of weight,” said Jamar “Coach Jay” Robinson.



He was put on a medication regimen. And it appeared to be working. But six months later, more shortness of breath and even more weight gain. He saw Cardiologist Brian Howard of Wellstar in Marietta, Georgia.



Dr. Brian Howard of WellStar specializes in advanced heart failure cases

“He ran tests and said Mr. Robinson I gotta tell you your heart is very sick. I looked at him and said ok what does that mean? He said basically “you have two to six months before you die,” said Coach Jay.



Dr. Howard implanted the LVAD in his chest. Coach Jay wears a battery pack outside his body. A control unit and the battery pack are connected to the LVAD through a port in the skin which is hidden behind the bandaging. The LVAD is not without risks. It could lead to stroke, and blood clots. Perhaps the biggest concern is failure of the right ventricle.



“For right now, I just really want to be an advocate in the community and tell people it’s another option for heart failure,” said Coach jay.

Until Coach Jay gets a heart, he can survive on the LVAD, a device that he and many others didn’t even know existed. Jamar Robinson or Coach Jay has a go fund me page to help the Georgia Transplant Foundation to help others face the cost of transplant drugs. To give click here

