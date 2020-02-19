HEALTH WATCH: Good dental health without breaking the bank

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 36 percent of adults have gone over a year without seeing a dentist.

Georgia has the highest share of the population of people at 74 percent who cannot afford more dental visits due to costs. That’s according to a survey by WalletHub. A checkup can cost between $90 and $137 while you might shell out $230 to $313 for a filling. If you do the math, prevention is cheaper.



Dr. Cathy Cook, a veteran dentist in Columbus says practicing good dental health will be much easier on your wallet.



“Making sure you brush twice, in the morning and in the evening, making sure that you floss before you go to bed at night and just use a mouthwash. If you do those three things pretty consistently on a regular basis, you pretty much can guarantee you’re going to have pretty good solid oral health and it won’t break the bank,” said Dr. Cathy Cook of Cook Dental Care in Columbus.



While Georgia does not score well when it comes to people being able to afford dental care, it does rank 18th overall on the list of best and worst states when it comes to dental health. WalletHub ranked the states based on 26 metrics including dental treatment costs, dentists per capita, smoking prevalence, and fluoridated water systems.



“Out of 51 that we’re number 18 I thought that was a pretty good number. It’s a great score. There’s a little room for improvement but I wasn’t disappointed with our ranking,” said Dr. Cathy Cook.



A plus for Columbus is a fluoridated water system which helps to prevent cavities. Dr. Cook says there are other steps families can take for good dental health.



“If you can afford it, add an electric toothbrush or a Waterpik flosser to the regimen. Those things are going to help you get into the places that maybe your brushing and your flossing won’t get.”



Dr. Cook adds she’d be in favor of a sealant program for schools across the state of Georgia to protect children’s teeth and making dental a standard part of your health care coverage plan instead of an add-on.



