HEALTH WATCH:Study offers hope to cancer survivors who can’t sleep

Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep is a problem for many cancer survivors. Now research shows a new approach can help them get a good night’s rest.



Vanessa Biggers was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in August 2017. Two surgeries, 12 rounds of chemo and six weeks of radiation later, this cancer survivor doesn’t always get a good night’s sleep.



“Having a hard time sleeping after chemo was very hard for me, it still is. I do have a cancer pill that I take every day and if I don’t take it early I might be up til 2,3,4,5 o’clock in the morning,” said Vanessa Biggers.



She’s not alone. Trouble sleeping is one of the major complaints among patients in treatment and after treatment. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston studied the problem and created a sleep education class. They found stress and grueling treatments can impact sleep.



“These are all insults to the system that may disrupt sleep that in the short term, people cope with reasonably well, but then as they persist// the consequences of insufficient sleep or fragmented sleep are real,” Eric Zhou, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute



The class covers good sleep hygiene such as no screen time before bed and less napping. Health officials also suggest sticking to a regular bedtime and wake-up time, limiting caffeine, no eating, surfing the internet or working in bed.Your bedroom should be dark, cool, and quiet to promote sleep.

As for Vanessa Biggers, sleep or no sleep she’s grateful to God for the journey. She’s found something that works for her.



“What I try to do is be a little more active during the day so that I can tire out at night. I found out that the busier I am during the day, the more tired I am at night.”



In the Dana-Farber study, over 40 percent of the patients in the sleep education class had their moderate to severe insomnia cured.