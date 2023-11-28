COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving is usually the signature holiday in November, but it’s also a time when men put down their razors to participate in “No Shave November.” While it seems like a reason to just skip a daily routine, “No Shave November” is a movement to raise awareness about men’s health, to get screenings for cancer and especially prostate cancer.



“The idea is to take that extra money and donate it towards cancer research for men’s health like prostate cancer, but also includes testicular cancer,” said Dr. Woodrow McWilliams, a radiation oncologist at John B. Amos Cancer Center.



Dr. McWilliams is also participating in “No Shave November,” and he wants to remind people that prostate cancer is very common among men, and the key to treating it is catching signs of the cancer very early.

“We see now that 1 in 8 men get prostate cancer at some point in their lifetime. But only one in 41 die directly from it. So that’s a nice big point spread. That should help maybe lay down some fears that if I catch this at an early enough time, or at least get in that groove of getting checked, I’m improving my chances of not just a cure. But also the earlier you discover it the less involved you have to be with some of your options,” said Dr. McWilliams.



Now the good news is that with more men getting prostate exams, there is a positive trend with it comes to men’s health.



“We see now that your cure rates have improved by 30 plus percent over the past 3 and half decades since we’ve had screenings and awareness. Of course if we fund raise and getting the word out there. We have prostate cancer awareness in September, but this is another month to bring attention to the community,” said Dr. McWilliams.



Dr. McWilliams. also wants to remind people that if you wait to seek health experts when symptoms from prostate cancer it’s too late.



“You want to catch prostate cancer before you experience any symptoms. Because usually if you have symptoms from prostate cancer its usually advanced. So we want to get to things before there are any symptoms related to it,” said Dr. McWilliams.



For more information about services at the John B. Amos center, you can head to its website.