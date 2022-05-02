COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Planet Fitness is calling all high school students ages 14-19 to workout for free this summer.

High schoolers are eligible to workout at any of the Georgia locations from May 16 – Aug. 31, 2022 as apart of their program, High School Summer Pass. In 2019 the program was rolled out as the Teen Summer Challenge.

The American fitness franchise, Planet Fitness, shares how this program will help Georgian’s across the state.

“By opening our doors to teens across Georgia, Planet Fitness hopes to help teens get moving and focus on their physical and mental wellbeing,” they shared in a media release.

Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness, says it is Planet Fitness’ job as the leader in fitness to provide a judgement free zone for high school students.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” said Rondeau. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

Scott Breault, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Corporate Clubs at Planet Fitness, adds to this statement sharing the franchise’s excitement in welcoming teens this summer.

“We are excited to invite teens all summer long into our clubs across Greenville and all of North Carolina,” said Breault. “High schoolers have been one of the groups most at risk resulting from the pandemic, and we encourage them to stay active in the Judgement Free Zone to better their mental and physical health, both this summer and well into the future.”

Planet Fitness is offering an additional incentive for high schoolers looking to be active, all participants who sign up starting May 16, 2022 will be entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes. One student from each state will be awarded a $500 scholarship, and one student will be awarded a grand prize, $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

Participants in this initiative will also have access to workout videos created by certified trainers including 15-trainer led workout videos and 10 downloadable workouts. Those workouts can be accessed beginning May 16, 2022 via the Planet Fitness app.

Anyone looking for additional information, click here.