IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day with “Pancakes for Life”

IHOP’s National Pancake Day has been celebrated every year since 2006 by giving away free short stacks of their original pancakes to dine-in customers.

For the last 15 years, IHOP has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to raise money for kids facing critical illnesses and disabilities on National Pancake Day.

Since 2006, IHOP has raised over $30 million for its charity partners, with every dollar going towards the nearest children’s hospital affiliated with its partners.

This year, IHOP hopes to raise over $4 million for the Children’s Miracle Network and all participating Columbus locations will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

This year, IHOP has raised the stakes by offering one lucky customer the chance to win ‘Pancakes for Life’, among 250,000 other, smaller prizes.

“This year, we really amped up our annual celebration by creating the ultimate IHOP fan sweepstakes where one lucky pancake-er will walk away with ‘Pancakes for Life’. At IHOP, bigger is better so we’re also giving away more than 250,000, one-of-a-kind, instant win pancake-themed prizes, everything from custom bikes to design-your-own bomber jackets to collectible watches.” says Stephanie Peterson, Executive Director of Communications, IHOP.

Customers can receive their free short stack and entry to the ‘Pancakes for Life’ sweepstakes by going to participating locations on Feb. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.