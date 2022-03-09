COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the National Eating Disorders Association or NEDA, a study of NCAA Women Athletes showed more than one third of female athletes reported attitudes or symptoms that place them at risk for an eating disorder.

While male athletes struggle with eating disorders, statistics show nearly twice the amount of women athletes struggle with eating disorders, which Head Coach of Georgia Southern’s Women’s Basketball team Anita Howard said makes sense.

“I think it’s really easy for especially female athletes to slip into that kind of mindset because there is so much pressure on our body image,” said Coach Howard. “And then when you think about certain sports and the physicality you need and the bulk that you need to have…”

On top of performance pressures, Sports Medicine Doctor for Piedmont Columbus Regional Siraj Abdullah said societal pressures can lead to things that often go hand and hand with eating disorders.

“Eating disorders are not in a silo,” said Dr. Abdullah. “I mean most people who have an eating disorder, that’s not the only thing going on with them. It can be in addition to depression or anxiety, it can be in addition to someone bullied at school or bullied on the team.”

Although this issue disproportionately impacts female athletes, Dr. Abdullah says male athletes are not immune to the problem.

“It used to be thought that, okay only women have these types of eating disorders,” said Dr. Abdullah. “But we find more and more that the jockey who is riding horses, or the wrestler who has to cut weight, or the cross country individual whose trying to be faster, and think they have to be more lean — they tend to also restrict their calories just to perform better.”

So how do we prevent young athletes from falling victim to eating disorders?

Coach Howard explained solutions range from the way she talks to her athletes to making sure they’re working with a nutritionist to ensure they’re fueling their own individual bodies properly.

“I think that is one of the key aspects of just the education to let them know that you can be stronger and faster and still look feminine and still look good,” said Coach Howard.

In addition to being a former female athlete herself and letting her athletes know she too has gone through similar challenges and got through it, she also avoids using certain words.

“Buzz words. We don’t want to talk about being overweight, underweight, too thin, too heavy,” said Howard. “We talk about being stronger being faster. You know, being able to bring your special thing to the table.”

She also cautions coaches to make sure their athletes feel comfortable in their own skin and not force new societal standards on to them through things like shrinking uniforms.

“With coaches making sure you’re not buying into buying smaller uniforms,” said Howard. “If they want them a little shorter they can roll them up or whatever, but you gotta be cognizant of ya know women’s issues.”

According to NEDA, 93% of trainers felt that increased attention needs to be paid to preventing eating disorders among collegiate female athletes and 30 million Americans are facing eating disorders.

Dr. Abdullah recommends if you or someone you know is dealing with an editing disorder, reach out to your primary care provider who can get you to the resources you need.

You can also call the NEDA helpline at (800) 931-2237 or you can visit their website for more resources a www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.