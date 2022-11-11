COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure.

Many COVID-19pandemic restrictions, including numerous closures of public areas, social distancing, and wearing masks, contributed to the general public developing a weaker immune system.

In an attempt to combat rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, closures across America forced people indoors, preventing people from not only being exposed to COVID-19 but also common viruses, which Dr. Daryl Ellis, a family physician with Piedmont, believes to be the cause of the influx of flu cases in Columbus.

“Like other viral infections, influenza continues to mutate, and we see a new form of influenza virtually every fall and winter, given that they don’t have any previous exposure or any significant natural immunity because of lack of exposure,” said Dr. Ellis. “Now they’re getting it at a high rate, but we’re seeing it occur earlier, and the illness seems to be much more severe than what we had seen in prior influenza outbreaks here locally, and I think that’s all related to a diminished immune response, because of lack of exposure.”

Although protecting oneself from contracting COVID-19 for the past two years could have indirectly led to a weaker immune system, Dr. Ellis says there are still precautions people can take, like the influenza vaccine, and shares how it works to build more robust immune systems.

“Well, with flu vaccines, unlike the COVID-19 vaccines, we don’t use mana vaccines. We use what we call ‘inactivated or attenuated virus,’ and they basically take a piece of the influenza protein coat and they use that as a part of vaccination to trick your immune systems into believing that you have been infected by the virus,” said Dr. Ellis. “It develops anit-bodies against that piece of the protein coat so that if you actually do contract the virus that has that protein coat, your immune system will already be charged up and ready to attack it, preventing you from getting seriously ill.”

Taking everything the medical field learned during the pandemic, Dr. Ellis also recommends using similar protocols used during the COVID-19 pandemic, including hand-washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask when near a crowded area to further prevent contracting the influenza virus.