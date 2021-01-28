Local cancer survivor in Columbus told to get COVID-19 vaccine ASAP

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local cancer survivor in Columbus is traveling out of town to get a vaccine for COVID-19, after speaking with her doctor.

Gloria Weston Smart of Columbus, Georgia is a nine year breast cancer survivor.

“I had six heavy chemo treatments and a full year of antibiotics. I’ve acquired two autoimmune diseases,” said Gloria Weston Smart, a breast cancer survivor.

Initial studies on the COVID-19 vaccine did not look into how the vaccine would affect people whose immune systems have been compromised by cancer treating drugs. According to the American Cancer Society, researchers needed to see first if the vaccine would work for people with healthy immune systems.

So, where does that leave cancer survivors?

When the question came up about whether Gloria Weston Smart would get the COVID-vaccine, she was hearing mixed messages: Cancer survivors may not need the vaccine, or they do need the vaccine. Whether to get the shots is not a one-size-fits-all issue for cancer survivors.

The American Cancer Society recommends survivors talk it over with their oncologists who know their individual situations. That’s exactly what Gloria Weston Smart did.

“I just had an opportunity to visit with my doctor on my annual visit and he said I need to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

That’s easier said than done with supplies low and an ominous warning from her doctor.

“If you were able to contract the virus, it could really be dangerous for us.”

She’s making the drive to McDonough, Ga. on Friday for the vaccine.