Local company to begin making face shields for healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A local Phenix City company will soon begin making face shields for loca health care workers.

Greg Hill, the founder and executive director of Level Design Company, says he first saw the design from New York University that had been tested by Mount Sinai that showed good clinical viability.

Hill says once he looked into how the face shields were made, he realized he had the same machinery that was used to make the masks. Now, he plans to make them for local health care workers.

"This will be beginning production this weekend. Its made of clear plastic material, any type of clear plastic can be used. It's all held together using an elastic band, it's a half an inch wide. The material is cut to a size that can go into the machine, the machine then cuts the material into two separate components. We then assemble that here, put it into a polybag and send it out the door,"









Hill says he feels the need to do this for the community. “We have the ability to produce them, therefore we have the responsibility to produce them,” Hill says. “We really believe that people with passion can change the world for the better.”

The Company says with their setup they can produce one mask in under a minute. “And that’s from the time the material goes into the machine to the time it goes into a package,” he described.

Level Design Company is a team of four independent designers located throughout the area.

“Our purpose is to empower passion in people so that they can change the world,” Hill says.

Right now, they are planning to produce at least 800 masks over the weekend.

Hill is looking for any other company in the area that has the machinery to produce the masks. You can reach him through his website at leveldesigncompany.com