Local health non-profit offers gift cards to those battling Sickle Cell Disease

The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region is offering $25 and $50 gift cards to local patients battling Sickle Cell Disease, while card supplies last.

Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder that can be painful for patients due to crescent shaped red blood cells. The different shape for the blood smells makes it more difficult for blood cells to pass through small blood vessels.

The Association says the condition is very painful and is characterized by episodes called a crisis, which often require hospitalization.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sickle Cell Disease affects about 100,000 Americans.

If you’re a Sickle Cell patient in the Chattahoochee Region, you can register to receive a gift card by email at sicklecellcolumbus@gmail.com or schester@sicklecellga.com, or you can call 706-505-2923.

You can learn more about Sickle Cell Disease at CDC.gov.