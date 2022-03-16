COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and one local hospital is making at home preventative screening tests readily available and accessible to the community.

For the month of March Piedmont Columbus Regional is providing Fecal Immunochemical Test or FIT tests that measure the hemoglobin in stool.

The test is a preventative screening test you can take annually before your colonoscopy which is usually recommended starting at age 50, but can be sooner depending on family history.

For the month of March you can call Piedmont Columbus Regional at 706-320-8618 or 706-320-8762, you’ll answer pre-screening questions and from there they will schedule a date and time for you to pick up your FIT kit.

Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Oncology Outreach Coordinator, Tenetta Holt shares exactly why this test is important as part of preventative care.

“It’s an annual test that you can take every year because we already know with colorectal cancer screening the colonoscopy is the actual procedure you would use,” said Holt. “However, that starts at the age of 50 or if you’re high risk it will start early. You can start screening at 45, but sometimes with family history you start early. So in a preventative measure, before you get that you can do something annually that you can take home and you can do in the privacy of your own home.”

It’s important to note this is preventative care and should be taken annually in ADDITION with a colonoscopy when it’s your time to receive one, NOT in place of a colonoscopy.