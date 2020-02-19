London doctors perform neurosurgery while patient plays violin

LONDON, ENGLAND (CBS NEWS) – Surgeons in London have removed a brain tumor from a woman during an unusual procedure.

This is not something you usually see in an operating room, doctors performing surgery while the patient plays her violin.

Orchestra violinist Dagmar Turner had a brain tumor located near an area that controls fine movement.

The 53-year-old Turner was concerned surgery would affect her music. “I played some scales and different harmonies but nothing really so exciting,” says Turner.



So nerosurgeons at king’s college hospital had turner play during the procedure, helping them remove as much of the tumor as possible without damaging her ability to play.

Professor Keyoumars Ashkan is a Consultant Neurosurgeon at King’s College Hospital. “The fine control of the left hand, for example, of somebody who’s playing the violin, the length of the string, the pressure of the string, all those fast movements, moving between one string to the other, so that was what was unusual for us,” says Ashkan.

The procedure was a success. Doctors removed almost all of the tumor while maintaining full function of turner’s left hand. “This is my life, this is what I do in my spare time and I enjoy it an awful lot,” says Turner.

The neurosurgeon says this is first time a patient has played an instrument while he performed a surgery.