First confirmed Muscogee County COVID-19 case came from Fort Benning

Two days after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Muscogee County was reported at St. Francis Emory Healthcare, more about the patient is known thanks to a post on the Martin Army Community Hospital Facebook page.

Martin Army Community Hospital says it is currently monitoring a patient off-post in the St. Francis ICU who tested positive for COVID-19.

After the Martin Army Facebook post, a St. Francis Emory Healthcare spokesperson said that it has just one patient with COVID-19 and that person is still in insolation.



A spokesperson for the West Central Georgia Health District tells News 3 that there is only one confirmed COVID-19 case in Muscogee County.

The Martin Army Community Facebook post came more than 48 hours after the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the case in its daily count.

Here is what is known about that patient

On March 10, a patient visited Benning Martin Army Community Hospital for and underlying health condition. She was admitted for a brief time to the Intensive Care Unit and then transferred to St. Francis Medical Center which is a higher-level care facility.

The patient is a spouse of a retired service member and has no other known affiliation to Fort Benning.

“Immediately upon notification of positive COVID-19 test results from St Francis Emory Healthcare, those staff members identified in providing medical care to the patient were placed in mandatory quarantine to protect other hospital staff, patients, and families,” according to the Facebook post.

Martin Army Community Hospital officials immediately notified those who may have come into contact with the patient. “Those who need to be further evaluated or quarantined will receive the appropriate level of care as prescribed by the CDC,” the Facebook post says.

Martin leadership is closely coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

“My leadership team and I are committed to the continued safety of Fort Benning and the local community,” said Martin Commander Col. Melissa Hoffman. “We are actively engaged and monitoring COVID-19 and will continue coordinating with post leadership, military and civilian health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus.”

The hospital’s team has identified all healthcare workers who were in contact with the patient and placed them in a 14-day quarantine. All areas of the hospital and ambulance used to transport the patient have been cleaned to the appropriate standards.