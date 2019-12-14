KAPURTHALA, India (AP) – Mass abuse of the drug tramadol spans continents, from India to Africa to the Middle East.

The problem is that advocates claimed it was a safer opioid, relieving pain with little risk of abuse.

Tramadol flowed freely around the world, unburdened by international controls that track most dangerous drugs.

Now abuse is so rampant some countries are asking international authorities to intervene.

One doctor says: “There is no safe opioid.”

He says tramadol is not a safe alternative. But the German company that originally made the drug is fighting efforts to regulate it further.