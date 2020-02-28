Mayor Henderson, Sheriff Donna Tompkins on Columbus Coronavirus preparations

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus is also bracing for the impact of the Coronavirus. News 3 spoke with Mayor Skip Henderson and Sheriff Donna Tompkins about the plans in place.

Mayor Henderson says within the last 24 hours his office has been in constant contact with our Homeland Security folks, with the CDC, with the Health Department, and with Fort Benning.

He believes that right now their biggest fear is the information, or lack of information, and misinformation that’s getting out into the community.

“Right now all of them agree that there is no imminent danger here in Columbus, Georgia or Fort Benning at the moment, but we’re prepared. We’ve put together a team a couple of years back in response to the Ebola pandemic concerns and all of those responses are still valid,” Mayor Henderson.

Tompkins also is preparing her staff.

“We have already put out some fillers for information for us, you know we do have a captive population in the jail and we certainly have to consider their health and what impact this could have, we have medical staff, we have law enforcement personnel. So we are getting together the information together and getting together the supplies and or whatever we need,” Sheriff Donna Tompkins.

Henderson says they have a thick manual on how to address any issues if they start to pop here in the Valley area. That manual is still very current.

Henderson says they will more than likely have a press conference soon to give the public a more detailed response.