Medical Cannabis Commission stops in Columbus on statewide tour

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Medical Cannabis Commission stopped in Columbus today to inform the public about the potential of six medical marijuana facilities that will be located throughout the state of Georgia.

The facilities will be cultivating and manufacture marijuana and turning it into oil.

The oil, which is legal in only a few states in America, is primarily used for chronic pain and diseases. The Commission heard testimonies from folks in Columbus about the good it will do for patients.

They also listened to potential industries that would seek licenses to sell the drug. The indoor plants will determine if Columbus will be a place with a facility.

“Families have been traveling to Colorado and other places that sell this oil for all these chronic diseases that these kids are suffering. So we thought it was the right thing to do. Right now, they’re purchasing it under the black market in malls and places like that,” says Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre.

It is currently against the law to transport Medical Cannabis oil into the state of Georgia.

“I think its good that now the parents and all of those that need this medical type of treatment can get it now in the state of Georgia. So this is a major initiative on behalf of the state of Georgia, something that we’ve been talking about for nearly five years. So now it has come to fruition,” Smyres continued.

Smyres says right now they are in budget meetings. They are looking at all of the figures and “then go from there.” On July 1, is when the major budget meeting begins.

Once the members of the General Assembly, and the House and the Senate look at it, then the Commission will make their final changes.