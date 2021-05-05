 

Michigan high school baseball player dies following head injury from in-game collision

BATH, Mich (WLNS) – A high school baseball player from Michigan collided with an opponent on April 21, resulting in a brain injury. Cooper Gardner, Bath High School’s second basemen, later died from his injuries.

Cooper was rushed to the emergency room after the collision and spent six days in the ICU at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. He was moved to a regular room on April 28.

While recovering at home, Cooper passed away from his injuries Sunday morning.

Bath High School Principal Matt Dodson sent Nexstar’s 6 News this statement: “Cooper Gardner embodied every admirable characteristic one could ever hope to instill in a young man.  He was kind, humble, intelligent, respectful, and honest. We love you Coop. Love and peace to the Gardner family.”

A photo of Cooper Gardner (Courtesy Angela Booth Awrey).

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Gardner family with hospital and funeral expenses

Families in the Bath High School community are raising money for The Gardners’ through a t-shirt fundraiser, as well as the GoFundMe.

