Midland woman defies the odds and has miracle baby

Nearly 400,000 babies are born preterm each year in the United States. Joy Jakes of Midland was one of them. But what makes her story compelling is that her mother, Tamara Jakes, was told she could never conceive the old fashioned way.



“I had fibroid tumors, endometriosis, I had severe cervical dysplasia which had cancerous cells detected in there. So I had multiple surgeries, a lot of issues with my cycles month to month and because of all the scarring from all of the surgeries they said that I could not conceive or have a baby on my own,” said Tamara Jakes.



The man who would become Tamara’s husband, Markeith dismissed what doctors said.



“He said if God tells me you’re my wife, He’ll bless us with a baby,” said Tamara Jakes.



They were married a year later. Following another surgery, Tamara Jakes was left with one ovary and one fallopian tube which was blocked. But in 2014, a miracle. She was pregnant with a daughter. On January 4, 2015, Joy came into this world at 32 weeks, weighing just 3 pounds and five ounces. Tamara’s doctor, Joy Baker was stunned an egg could get through her blocked tube. Now the focus turned to Joy, a preemie, but a fighter.



“Those babies start out already fighting for their lives,” said Dr. Joy Baker, OB/GYN Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



But advancements in neonatal care are giving them a fighting chance.



“Certainly those babies are at higher risk but we’ve come so far in what we’re able to do for them in terms of their respiratory conditions, temperature control, feeding,” said Dr. Joy Baker.

But Joy was sucking, breathing and swallowing on her own. Dr. Baker was Tamara’s doctor here in Columbus before relocating to Wellstar in LaGrange. Joy, the three pound miracle preemie, served as the flower girl in Dr. Baker’s wedding.



“She is absolutely a gift from God,” said Tamara Jakes.

