Muscogee County corner Buddy Bryan taking extra safety precautions for COVID-19

COLUMBUS,Ga (WRBL)- Coroner Buddy Bryan is having to continue on the job as an essential employee while protecting himself from Covid-19.

While that can be quite challenging during this time of a pandemic, Bryan has had to take extra safety precautions on the job.

“I’m gloving up, I’m masking up, sanatizing and taking all the necessary precautions to stay safe,” said Bryan.

Bryan tells News 3 that this is a job that he has passion for and has been doing since he was 14 years of age, and he will not let the outbreak stop him from doing his job.

