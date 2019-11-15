(CNN)–The holidays means family, friends, and a lot of food, which also means your fridge could soon get packed.

Today is National ‘Clean out your fridge’ day and it was created by Whirpool to remind people about that holiday fridge packing.

Some tips to help you clean: empty as many shelves as possible, wash underneath the drawers, and check expiration dates on all food.

The Sanitation Foundation found that meat and vegetable drawers are the dirtiest spots in the kitchen, so make sure you look over those spots closely.