National Women’s Physician day

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Today marks the 195th birthday of the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States. In 1849 Doctor Elizabeth Blackwell received a medical degree from Geneva Medical College.

While National Women’s Physicians Day recognizes the female doctors who have paved the way for others, and calls for more progress to be made.

Statistics show the number of female doctors gradually increased over the last two decades, and 35 percent of physicians are women.

Last year, Jama Internal Medicine revealed female doctors earn eight percent less than their male counter parts, on average.

The American Medical Women’s Association is encouraging physicians across the country to celebrate today by using the hashtags #NWPD, and #IAmBlackwell.