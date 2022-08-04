HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a new kiosk for COVID-19 testing in the front of the Harris County Health Department building, according to a press release from West Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health. The kiosk is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Harris County Health Department is located at 210 Forest Hill Drive in Hamilton.

Tori Endres, district nursing and clinical director and interim nurse manager of the Harris County Health Department said that being able to test for COVID-19 at any time will be a “great convenience.”

“We are fortunate that our district is one of the first to receive a kiosk,” Endres said.

While pre-registration for testing isn’t required, people can register to use the kiosk at https://register.testandgo.com.

People who visit the kiosk will complete a registration form, after which they’ll receive a test kit that includes a nasal swab and instructions on how to collect a specimen, says the press release. Specimens are picked up daily from the kiosk and tested at an accredited lab.

While there is no out-of-pocket cost for using the kiosk, those with insurance will have their insurance billed for the tests. The press release states that people often receive email or text notifications of their test results within 48 hours of using the kiosk.

An instructional video on how to use the kiosk is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

“Vaccination and booster doses, masking, physical distancing, and hand washing are prevention measures that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19,” says the press release. “For information about COVID vaccinations or boosters, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

For information on vaccine availability from the West Central Health District, call (833) 337-1749 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.