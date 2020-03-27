Novo Fitness Studio rebounds during economic slowdown

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Small businesses have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Many of them have had to close indefinitely.

One Columbus business found another way to make money while keeping their customers happy.

Before Novo Fitness Studio had to close its doors due to the coronavirus, it was always packed with women coming in for a nice workout.

“We’ve got to keep our clients safe, first and foremost,” said co-owner Ellen Cobb.

They tried other methods. “We originally thought we could do that by just staying open, reducing our class sizes, sanitizing things, keeping the doors open,” said her sister and co-owner Elizabeth Kennedy.

They took even more precautions by telling clients to bring their own equipment but eventually they had to close.

“I think it really challenged us and a lot of other business owners in town to get creative and innovative and think they normally come here for Novo, but how can we bring Novo to them,” Cobb said.

They moved their classes online, so their clients could still work out at home. “And one of the methods that we offer is rebounding or many trampolines,” Kennedy explained.

Client Haley Strickland rented two trampolines for her and her mom. She says her mom describes Novo has a place of rebuilding and making her feel like a superwoman.

“These trampolines are really just going to let her feel alive again and I’m hoping it will brighten her day,” Strickland smiled.

A welcome mat inside the studio

Now, their studio is only filled with just two instructors who miss the 400 women who normally come in for a sweat.

“The trampoline classes are some of my favorite classes.. and I just thought that it would give me some variety at home,” said Kimble Keller, a veteran Novo goer.

For Elizabeth and Ellen, it was enough for them to see their clients happy.

“They all say well it’s not the same as in studio but it is the next best thing so thank you so much for all your hard work and please keep those videos coming. Yeah, they’re loving it,” they said.

Not only have they rented out trampolines; they also offer curbside pickup for clients who are feeling a little nostalgic.

“We’ve moved our boutique online,” Kennedy







The owners offer whatever clients see on their Instagram page to be bought and picked up at the curb. This includes coffee, apparel, juice, and even diffusers.

“They’re using it to create their little Novo at home,” Cobb explained.