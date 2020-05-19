Number of COVID-related deaths at Muscogee Manor and Rehabilitation Center climbs to five

Five residents of a Columbus nursing home have died over the last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Muscogee Manor and Rehabilitation Center, which is owned and operated by the Hospital Authority of Columbus, has been battling a COVID-19 outbreak since April 16. It has impacted residents and staff inside the home off Schatulga Road.

News 3 was the first to report the outbreak back in April.

Here’s what we know:

— Five have died. An 89-year-old male on April 20. A 91-year-old male on May 2. A 91-year-old female on May 3. A 99-year-old male on May 8. And a 92-year-old female on May 14. The five dead is roughly one-third of the number of Muscogee County residents who have died from COVID-19 related illnesses according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

— There are now 21 of the facility’s 108 residents who have tested positive.

— 14 are in isolation in a COVID unit and two are hospitalized.

— 25 of the nursing home’s roughly 70 staff members have tested positive.

The condition has worsened since May 1.

The staff and administration have been battling the COVID outbreak with testing, hospitalization, and numerous visits from the Georgia National Guard clean team.

The other two Hospital Authority facilities — Orchard View and Azalea Trace — have not had any residents test positive.

The Hospital Authority tells News 3 they are working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to make that testing happen in the next week.