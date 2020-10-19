Nurse lived in trailer to protect wife from COVID-19 during pregnancy

Health

by: Jack Watson/WROC and Sean Noone and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — A University of Rochester Medical Center nurse, who lived in a camper in his driveway to protect his pregnant wife from coronavirus, is now a dad.

JT and Taylor Rice welcomed son Jackson into the world in August.

“It was so awesome, and exciting, and [Jackson has] taught us so much already,” said Taylor.

“For as crazy as 2020 has been, between the pandemic and all the troubles in the world,” said JT, “Having him is like having that shining light, where it’s like, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

JT lived in a trailer beside his home for six weeks. When his rotation in the COVID-19 ICU ended in late spring, he got a test, which turned up negative, and moved back into his home.

“It was such a relief, to be able to come back inside,” said JT. “I had a calendar, I was kind of counting down the days.”

JT works with URMC’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

He told NewsNation affiliate WROC his stay in the trailer was well worth it to be extra cautious.

“You just look at him, and you get a smile on your face no matter what’s going on in the world,” JT added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 60°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 83° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 67°

Friday

80° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 65°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 80° 65°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

7 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories