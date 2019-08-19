Ohio boy donates all $15k in fair winnings to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

HURON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A boy in Huron County donated all his winnings from a local fair to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

According to a Facebook post by Western Reserve Schools, 7th grader Diesel Pippert won $15,000 in livestock premiums during the Huron County fair.

Diesel then did something that has some people calling him a hero.

He donated every bit of his winnings to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives,” the Facebook post reads.