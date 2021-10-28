Pediatric urgent care clinic under construction, opening in December



COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Construction is underway for KidsStreet Urgent Care, which will open its doors in December to provide pediatric care for children in the Fountain City.

The clinic will be open seven days a week to treat patients up to age 16. The new urgent care facility will allow pediatric providers to offer care for everyday illnesses and injuries, as well as rapid COVID-19 testing and sports physicals.

“We know that there are plenty of urgent cares around, but when it comes to our urban and suburban markets there really are not a lot of options for that pediatric care,” Betsy Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer of MainStreet Family Care said. “When it’s late at night, when the pediatrician is booked up… we want to come in and help bridge that gap so that patients and kids can get that care they need from a pediatric-specific provider.”

The pediatric care providers at KidsStreet Urgent Care can treat the flu, strep throat and other illnesses; they can also perform a number of diagnostic tests and minor procedures such as stitches and foreign object removals. MainStreet Family Care has 3 KidsStreet clinics in Alabama, but this will be their first in the Peach State.

Sam Eskildsen, C.E.O. of MainStreet Family Care said in a statement, “… We want to provide parents an alternative to a costly emergency room visit. Our hope is that offering patients the convenience of great care, after-house with shorter wait times, and same day appointments will help deliver some peace of mind.”

The new clinic will additionally house MainStreet Family Care, which will see patients older than 16 and provide occupational health services. This includes worker’s compensation management, pre-employment drug testing and D.O.T. physicals.

The dual clinic is officially under construction in the Cross Country Plaza off Macon Road and will feature multiple exam rooms, on-site lab testing and digital x-rays. Their hours will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

“We know illness and injury never takes a holiday, never takes a sick day… kids are always going to get sick at the most inopportune time like right before bed or first thing in the morning,” Stewart said. “It’s not always easy or convenient to make an appointment, so that’s why KidsStreet makes it easy to register or walk in and get seen.”

Construction is expected to be finished mid-December and they plan to open doors before Christmas.