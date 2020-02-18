Piedmont Columbus partners with Amerigroup for local heart health event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Amerigroup has teamed up with Piedmont Columbus Regional to host an event providing important heart health information.

One in every four deaths in America is attributed to heart disease. High blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking are key risk factors. According to the Center for Disease Control, 47 percent of Americans have one of these three risks.

February is Heart Health Awareness Month and the event will highlight the precautions you can take to counter the risk of heart disease.

Attendees of the event were provided with numerous resources and tips to prevent heart disease. They were given a healthy cooking demonstration and partook in a group exercise class.

