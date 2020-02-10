Piedmont Columbus Regional officers new Wayfinding App for patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional now offers a mobile wayfinding application for patients to schedule appointments, hospital amenities, and destinations.

“With a large percentage of people relying on smartphones for location-based information and directions, it’s important for hospitals to have a mobile strategy that includes wayfinding to improve the overall patient experience,” said Katie Logan, chief consumer officer at Piedmont Healthcare.

According to Piedmont’s metrics, 50 percent of users are taking advantage of the convenience and using the many features such as navigation features and booking appointments.

Piedmont also said that 33 percent of bookings are booked outside of normal weekday hours at any given time.

The Piedmont Now app is free to download through the Apple Store and Google Play. To download the Piedmont app text ‘COLUMBUS’ to 61653.

For more information about Piedmont Columbus Regional, visit Piedmont Online.