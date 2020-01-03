Piedmont Columbus Regional places restrictions on visitation due to flu season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional has placed restrictions on visitation to protect patients and visitors as a response to what they say are flu-like illnesses in the Columbus community.

Beginning Jan. 6, visitors to the Midtown and Northside Campuses and the John B. Amos Cancer Center will be prohibited for anyone 12-years-old and younger, and visitors who are ill.

The restrictions will be in place until further notice, but the hospital says they expect them to end in March, depending on flu trends.

Flu stations and signage have been placed throughout primary patient entrances and are equipped with medical masks, tissues, and hand sanitizer. Piedmont says that visitors showing flu symptoms like fever, cough, sore throats, and body aches will be prevented from visiting.

“We understand the importance of visitation, and we usually encourage it. However, it may be more practical to call, e-mail, facetime or send flowers to your loved one while they are in the hospital during this time. Our goal in putting these restrictions in place is to slow the spread of the flu and protect our patients who are vulnerable,” said Susan Harp, Infection Preventionist at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Harp also gave some tips from the Center for Disease Control to help fight the spread of flu as the holiday season ends and people go back to work and school: