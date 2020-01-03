Piedmont Columbus Regional places restrictions on visitation due to flu season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional has placed restrictions on visitation to protect patients and visitors as a response to what they say are flu-like illnesses in the Columbus community.
Beginning Jan. 6, visitors to the Midtown and Northside Campuses and the John B. Amos Cancer Center will be prohibited for anyone 12-years-old and younger, and visitors who are ill.
The restrictions will be in place until further notice, but the hospital says they expect them to end in March, depending on flu trends.
Flu stations and signage have been placed throughout primary patient entrances and are equipped with medical masks, tissues, and hand sanitizer. Piedmont says that visitors showing flu symptoms like fever, cough, sore throats, and body aches will be prevented from visiting.
“We understand the importance of visitation, and we usually encourage it. However, it may be more practical to call, e-mail, facetime or send flowers to your loved one while they are in the hospital during this time. Our goal in putting these restrictions in place is to slow the spread of the flu and protect our patients who are vulnerable,” said Susan Harp, Infection Preventionist at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Harp also gave some tips from the Center for Disease Control to help fight the spread of flu as the holiday season ends and people go back to work and school:
- Get a flu shot It may take 2 weeks for the flu vaccine to being working, but the season may linger on and getting a vaccination now will help protect you later.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Alcohol based hand rubs are also effective.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
- If you are sick with flu-like symptoms, the CDC recommends that you stay home until you go 24 hours without a fever. It is okay to leave home to get medical care. Keep away from others as much as possible to keep from making others sick.