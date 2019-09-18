Piedmont relocates Breast Care Center

Pick seven of your favorite girlfriends. Go out to dinner. Take a good look around at the eight of you. There’s a chance one of you will develop breast cancer. It’s the most common cancer in American women with the exception of skin cancer.



Beginning at the age of 40, women are urged to start getting annual mammograms. Piedmont has moved its Breast Care Center to the John B. Amos Cancer Center. Just look for the pink ribbon.



The patient now has access to the oncologists, radiologist and surgeon all under one roof. Dr. Andrea Nicole Cole is the Breast Care Center Medical Director.



“So if at the time of screening something is seen, the patient can be seen by the surgeon on the same day as an add on. A woman comes in and at the time of their screening mammogram and notices a lump or nipple discharge or breast pain we can convert that particular mammogram from a screening to a diagnostic and send you next door, we’re in the same building as the breast surgeon so we can send you next door for a physical exam,” said Dr. Cole.



Since it’s all under one roof, the patient doesn’t have to be sent home while she waits anxiously for an appointment with a surgeon.



“The earlier we’re able to find cancer, meaning if we’re able to find calcifications on a mammogram, two years prior than it being felt on a physical exam it allows the patient to have a better prognosis or a greater survival rate of about 99 percent for a five year survival,” Dr. Cole.



October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Piedmont’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon is coming up on October 1st. It’s at the Trade Center. It starts at 11:30 a.m.

