Piedmont Transplant Institute to open new clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Piedmont Transplant Institute has opened a new satellite clinic in Columbus. The clinic opened to provide rural Georgia patients with access to sub-specialty care.

The clinic will operate monthly, according to Piedmont, and will work perform new patient consultations and provide pre- and post-transplant care.

Piedmont Transplant Institute previously opened its first satellite location in 2007 to bring kidney, liver, and pancreas transplant services to patients living outside of Greater Atlanta, according to officials.

Now, the organization has locations in Albany, Athens, Dalton, Fayetteville, Macon, Marietta, Savannah, and Preston, Ga., serving communities that it says represent 70 percent of Georgians.

“We are very excited about the new transplant clinic and how it will allow our patients to receive Piedmont Transplant’s high-quality, patient-centered care closer to home,” said Scott Hill, CEO of Piedmont Columbus Regional. “This clinic will create a new access point into Piedmont’s transplant program, and it will certainly make a positive difference for patients in Columbus who are in need of these services.”