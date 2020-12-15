 

Please don’t eat ‘cannibal sandwiches,’ Wisconsin health department warns

Health

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Health posted a reminder asking people to not eat so-called “cannibal sandwiches” or raw meat sandwiches, despite it being a Wisconsin holiday season tradition.

A “cannibal sandwich” or “tiger meat sandwich” consists of raw beef on rye bread with salt, pepper and a slice of an onion. But some people prefer the raw beef on a cracker with mustard. The sandwich is traditionally served at holiday parties in the Badger state.

Risks of eating raw meat include contracting Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter and Listeria.

“Since 1986, eight outbreaks have been reported in Wisconsin linked to eating a raw ground beef dish, including a large Salmonella outbreak involving more than 150 people during December 1994,” the DHS said. “Ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160° F.”

The Wisconsin DHS also warned against eggnog with raw eggs and drinking unpasteurized apple cider.

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

55° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 55° 44°

Wednesday

52° / 35°
Rain
Rain 65% 52° 35°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 51° 30°

Friday

56° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 30°

Saturday

58° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 43°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 52% 59° 41°

Monday

62° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
55°

55°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
48°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
48°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

46°

12 AM
Few Showers
34%
46°

46°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
46°

46°

2 AM
Few Showers
31%
46°

46°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
46°

46°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
46°

46°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
41%
46°

45°

7 AM
Showers
58%
45°

45°

8 AM
Rain
64%
45°

44°

9 AM
Rain
65%
44°

45°

10 AM
Showers
57%
45°

47°

11 AM
Rain
62%
47°

48°

12 PM
Rain
65%
48°

50°

1 PM
Showers
55%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories