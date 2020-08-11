Research links marijuana use of expectant mothers with greater chances of child autism

Health

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A new study finds marijuana use during pregnancy makes it 1.5 times more likely the child will develop autism. 

The findings from Canada’s Ottawa Hospital Research Institute are out in the journal Nature. 

The study followed half a million women and children over a five-year period. 

Of that number, 2,200 of the mothers said, while pregnant, they used marijuana, but not other drugs, tobacco or alcohol. 

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cannabis has been linked to kids with low birth weight, impulsivity, hyperactivity and other issues. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 93° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Thursday

91° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 91° 74°

Friday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Saturday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 73°

Sunday

90° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 72°

Monday

91° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°

91°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories