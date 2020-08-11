Research links marijuana use of expectant mothers with greater chances of child autism

A new study finds marijuana use during pregnancy makes it 1.5 times more likely the child will develop autism.
The findings from Canada’s Ottawa Hospital Research Institute are out in the journal Nature.
The study followed half a million women and children over a five-year period.
Of that number, 2,200 of the mothers said, while pregnant, they used marijuana, but not other drugs, tobacco or alcohol.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cannabis has been linked to kids with low birth weight, impulsivity, hyperactivity and other issues.