Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Many call this season the most wonderful time of the year. Between the decorations, the songs and presents and families coming together. There are plenty of reasons to smile. This time of the year can trigger a more somber feeling. This season can also remind families of the ones they lost. Combined with less sunny days, it’s a way to trigger seasonal depression.

“So lots of folks have lost someone. Lots of folks, as they as they get older, their social networks deteriorate. So this is a time when people can feel some joy, but they can also feel the absence of people who used to be in their life. So there’s like a it’s a double whammy,” said Columbus State Counseling Center’s Director Dr. Dan Rose.

There are also degrees of depression that may require more intervention than others. But Dr. Rose also says these types of low points are normal, even when times look really dark.

“When we talk about clinical depression, that is a sickness, frequent depressive event. That is something that probably requires you to get some help. Doesn’t mean that you’re broken. It just means that there needs to be some intervention to be able to help you through that,” said Dr. Rose.

And sometimes even the brightest and most famous people have sunk into a low to commit suicide. Over 100 people commit suicide a year, according to the American Association for Suicide Prevention. It’s an option that can become open when someone is trapped in despair.

“There are going to be moments when you need help. It’s just a fact. Most folks have moments in their life where they think about taking their own life. They have moments when they feel that level of despair. That’s part of what it is to be human. Just is there’s nothing broken about you. It’s just it’s just part of the burden of existing,” said Dr. Rose.

Big factor Dr. Rose wants people to remember is that every person could run into some low point during the holidays, no matter how perfectly planned a holiday can be. You can prepare for that low point, though.

“There are still going to be people at the table who aren’t there anymore. Grandparents, parents, whatever the case may be. All of us are going to feel some things. I want to be able to plan for that, to be able to realize there’s going to be some turbulence up ahead,” said Dr. Rose.

There are also hotlines anyone can call if they need some help anytime of the year. In Georgia call the “Georgia Crisis and Access Line” at 1-800-715-4225.

You can also call the national Suicide and Crisis lifeline at 988.