The pandemic continues to impact mental health, even among young athletes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the ongoing efforts to deal with the virus have impacted mental health for a variety of groups across the United States, especially young athletes and students.

Five months into the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a national survey that found two out of every five Americans were reporting significant mental health symptoms.

The survey showed that the number of Americans facing mental health difficulties during the pandemic had doubled from the original one in five.

Isolation and interruption from everyday routines and activities seems to contribute to the rise in mental health symptoms, at least according to Chief Medical Officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Dr. Ken Duckworth.

Duckworth says one of the groups seeing the highest increase of symptoms is younger people.

“The CDC study released in August of 2020 gave us a very real appreciation for the amount of mental health suffering that different sub groups are having. It didn’t study children but kids 18-25, three out of four of them reported clinically significant mental health symptoms,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth says young people are experiencing a sense of grief for losing once in a lifetime experiences, like prom, graduation, and for student athletes, their sporting seasons.

“These are all people who are goal oriented focused like routine like structure and that’s been removed from them so it makes total sense to me that there is a material impact on mental health for young people,” Duckworth said.

After losing their track season due to the pandemic, one student athlete at Jordan High School in Columbus shared why sports are so important, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It keeps me from staying at home it…keeps me active…it takes stress off of me during school when I’m really struggling,” Lakiah Battle said.

While sports is still an outlet, Battle says it’s been tougher for student athletes since the pandemic started.

“We have more breaks now,” Battle said. “When COVID wasn’t here we’ll have practice everyday and then week after week we’ll have meets and games but now that COVID hit we have to constantly stop what we’re doing.”

Still, even with the challenges the pandemic brings, Battle has continued with sports despite the uncertainty. Right now, she’s aiming to qualify for state championships in three different sports.

Duckworth says that despite the increase in mental health symptoms across the country, he thinks some good might come as well.

“Because so many of us are having some symptoms I think one of my hopes for this is that mental health will become a ‘we’ problem, not a ‘they’ problem,” Duckworth said.