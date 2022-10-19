COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Valley Healthcare System Inc. and the Department of Defense hosted their Innovative Readiness Training event from July 28 to Aug. 15 at several sites in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to a Valley Healthcare System press release.

“Valley Healthcare Innovative Readiness Training was a real-world joint operational mission with a collaborative goal of military deployment training and medical care for underserved populations in the states of Georgia and Alabama,” says the press release.

A desired outcome of the training, which was successfully met, was to provide free healthcare services such as “primary medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health, physical therapy, pharmacy and veterinary health care” to Columbus, Georgia; Stewart County, Georgia; Russell County, Alabama and surrounding areas. Community partners Valley Healthcare System Inc., Columbus Piedmont Regional Healthcare and City of Columbus worked in conjunction to make this happen.

Here are highlights from the event:

A total of about 164 service members supported all four locations.

2,723 patients were served.

12,000 procedures were performed.

Over 1,000 eyeglasses were made.

Around $1,223,006.50 worth of services in fair market value for services were rendered, which doesn’t include $25,000 of contributions from community partners

4,772 meals were served

There were 15 total training days

35 distinguished visitors were hosted

650 of animals were seen by veterinarians

“Valley Healthcare System was honored to stand alongside the Department of Defense, the city

of Columbus, service men and women and healthcare professionals for this training program,”

said Sarah Lang, CEO of Valley Healthcare System. “The mission of this program is one that

Valley Healthcare believes in and works to accomplish every day at our three locations.

Everyone deserves access to quality and affordable healthcare, especially in times of a crisis.”