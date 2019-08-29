VP of Georgia Smoke Free Association defends vaping amid growing concerns

There’s a growing concern about vaping. This, after a death in Illinois, reported to be the first allegedly caused by vaping.



Vaping suspected in cases of lung disease in at least 15 states

Health officials in at least 15 states say they’ve seen cases of lung disease that could be linked to vaping.



The Vice President of Georgia Smoke Free Association says vaping isn’t the problem at all and doesn’t understand why it’s being villainized. Bucky Gossett who owns Bucky’s Vape Shop in Columbus says the problem is what kids are getting on the streets.



“Street level black market drugs like synthetic THC, K2 and Spice. Vaping was not made for that type of abuse. It was made to get people away from smoking. That’s what we’re here for,” said Gossett.



Gossett says he’s questioned many young non-smokers who want to start vaping. At Bucky’s you must be 18 to purchase and you must show ID.



Health officials can’t say for sure vaping is directly responsible for the lung diseases. It’s also not clear whether the lung diseases will last a short time or whether the effects could be lingering.



Research into the health effects of vaping is ongoing, and it may take some time before we understand the long-term risks.

