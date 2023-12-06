COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The West Central Health District is encouraging locals to get a flu vaccine in light of National Influenza Week stating, “Getting a flu shot every year is one way to keep yourself, your family, and your community healthy.”

The West Central Health District says this year’s National Influenza Week which lasts from Dec. 4 through Dec. 8, is focused on spreading awareness about the importance protecting oneself from the flu by getting a vaccine.

Since flu viruses are constantly evolving, the West Central Health District said that getting a flu vaccine is crucial to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

According to the West Central Health District Flu activity usually peaks between December and February, but increases in flu cases can last until May.

The CDC currently recommends people six months or older should get an annual flu vaccine. The West Central Health District further added that it is crucial for the following groups to get vaccines since they are more likely to develop complications from contracting influenza:

Children younger than five, and especially younger than two-years-old

Pregnant women

Adults 65 and older

People who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, heart disease, a weakened immune system due to disease or medication, and others.

People living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Healthcare workers

Besides getting the flu vaccine, the West Central Health District provided other steps that should be taken to prevent the spread of influenza.

Staying home when you are sick.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Washing you hands often

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces at home, work, or school.

For those interested in getting a flu vaccine, the West Central Health District says that appointments are not required to receive a flu shot, and multiple types of health insurance are accepted. For uninsured children, the West Central Health District advises parents/guardians to check out the Vaccines for Children program, which offers vaccines at no cost to eligible children.

For more information about vaccines and the locations of West Central Health District’s health departments, contact 833-337-1749 or visit the health district’s website.