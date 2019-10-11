Women in U.S. have 1 in 8 chance of getting breast cancer

For every eight women in the United States, one will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime.



During the month of October, women who’ve survived breast cancer are celebrated and women who’ve lost the battle are remembered. It is also a month to raise awareness about the disease.

Angela Rosser of Columbus has been cancer free for 9 years. She endured a very powerful chemo, a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery following her diagnosis in 2010.

Her advice to others in the battle is to ask questions and get a second opinion for peace of mind but most importantly rely on your faith.



It’s recommended that women begin annual mammograms beginning at the age of 40. For women with a family history of breast cancer, mammograms should begin 10 years before their family member’s diagnosis. For example, if your mother was diagnosed at the age of 45, your mammograms would begin at 35, ten years prior to your family member’s age of diagnosis.

The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2019 are:

About 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

About 62,930 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer).

About 41,760 women will die from breast cancer.

African American women are at a higher risk of Inflammatory breast cancer, the most aggressive form of the disease. Women who are not yet 40, should practice self-breast exams and physical exams by their doctors.

Men can get breast cancer too. Cases of breast cancer are usually more advanced in men by the time they are diagnosed because men are not aware they can get the disease.