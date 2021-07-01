Workout Wednesday: Total body exercise using resistance bands to get in shape

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Resistance bands and exercise balls dominated fitness trends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as people ease back into their normal routines, the rubber bands are helping folks tone up their muscles. We got in touch with Darrel Wright, a fitness trainer and owner of Wright Way Fitness in Columbus and personal trainer LaShana Brown, to instruct New 3’s Crystal Whitman on how to help get in shape.

Wright says you can make tension adjustments, during modified version of the routine. You will need a heavy-duty resistance band and an exercise to perform the routine.

If you know of a great upcoming exercise or training routine for a future Workout Wednesday, message us on our WRBL News 3 Facebook page.