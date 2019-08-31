Hearing postponed for 3rd suspect in Jaylin Williams murder

The hearing for the third suspect arrested in connection to the murder of an aspiring Columbus rap artist was waived this morning in Recorder’s Court.



20-year-old Anna Stecenko made a brief appearance in front of a judge before returning to the Muscogee County Jail.

Stecenko faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence for the murder of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams on August 1st. Police was called to Wallace Drive where they found Williams shot multiple times outside of a home.



Police have arrested two other suspects, 21-year-old Christian Patrick and 21-year-old Gerald Reed to this case. Stecenko’s hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 5th at 9 a.m.