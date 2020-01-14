Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Neighbors react to the apparent murder-suicide that claimed lives of a Upatoi couple
Congressional delegation to tour refugee camp Friday in Matamoros, Mexico
LIVE: Road to a Championship Preview Special
LaGrange Police searching for suspect wanted in stolen vehicle case
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU vs. Clemson
Top Stories
Athletes of the Week: LaGrange Basketball
House Divided: LSU vs Clemson
Auburn moves basketball tipoff to 11 a.m. and adjusts student activities Saturday as storm approaches
Nas, H.E.R, Tim McGraw, and others performing free shows for National Championship
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
HEART RAFFLE: Seconds count for tickets and for some, their heart…
Top Stories
Columbus Planet Fitness locations talk making 2020 an active and healthy year
Piedmont Columbus addresses importance of following hospital flu restrictions
Valley locate missing Alabama teen
You never know what will pop-up in a conversation, speaking on upcoming events
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
Big Dog Jingle 2019: Micah’s Promise Interviews
Our Kitchen
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch
HEART RAFFLE: Seconds count for tickets and for some, their heart…
News
by:
Bob Jeswald
Posted:
Jan 13, 2020 / 11:23 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2020 / 11:23 PM EST
Recent Updates
Remaining warm and unsettled
Areas of dense fog and rain this morning, staying warm and wet this afternoon.
Warm and unsettled for the week ahead
Brief break Sunday morning before showers return late
WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
WEATHER ALERT: Watching central Alabama closely 2CT/3ET, then Squall line 5CT-8ET brings another threat
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening
Late morning showers across Central Alabama, strong, isolated storms could follow Saturday afternoon
Dry and mild today, watching Saturday for strong to severe thunderstorms.
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Muscogee County School Board approves to fire a Kendrick High School teacher following several incidents involving students
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
Opelika women arrested after deputy locates two gallons of GHB the “date rape drug”
Columbus woman shoots husband, in what coroner calls a murder-suicide
LaGrange Police searching for suspect wanted in stolen vehicle case
Don't Miss
Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers
CPD looking for missing teen, Angel Davis
CPD searching for missing teen, Jamone Drakus
Conservative group upset with Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper” ad
Neighbors react to the apparent murder-suicide that claimed lives of a Upatoi couple
Two Columbus lawmakers among most powerful as 2020 General Assembly session opens
Muscogee County School Board approves to fire a Kendrick High School teacher following several incidents involving students
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Muscogee County School Board approves to fire a Kendrick High School teacher following several incidents involving students
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
Opelika women arrested after deputy locates two gallons of GHB the “date rape drug”
Columbus woman shoots husband, in what coroner calls a murder-suicide
LaGrange Police searching for suspect wanted in stolen vehicle case