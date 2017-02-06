Hearts for the homeless

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local barbershop and church are partnering up to help the Columbus homeless community.

Overflo Salon and Barbershop has been providing haircuts for the homeless every Monday for the last four years.

But on this day, the Edge Church brought some extra light to the less fortunate. They gave out roses, chocolates, care packs that include snacks and toiletries.

The pastor of the church says he wants to make sure homeless community feels loved as we head into Valentine’s Day.

“Man, it’s tremendous to help people, let then know that you love them. To let them know that they’re not forgotten. It could be us, so in order to be able to give back to the community, it’s an awesome thing because somebody gave something to us to get us started,” says Vincent Bell.

Bell says about 40 people were given free haircuts Monday.